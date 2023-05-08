DC orders making water filtration plants functional

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qa­mar directed all assistant commission­ers on Sunday to take appropriate steps for making functional all water filtration plants in Faisalabad in 15 days. Chairing a meeting here, he said the government was committed to providing all basic needs to masses at their doorsteps. He also appealed to local philanthropists to take responsibility of maintenance of the plants so that people could get maximum benefit in the form of potable drinking water free of cost.

TRAFFIC POLICE LAUNCHES HELMET CAMPAIGN

The City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a helmet campaign in Faisala­bad to minimise causalities occurring due to un-helmeted motorcyclists on roads. Spokesman Mehar Asif Naveed said here on Sunday that traffic police collected data from various hospitals and Punjab Emer­gency Services (Rescue-1122), which re­vealed that road traffic accident prove fatal for those motorcyclists who travel without wearing helmet. Therefore, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone di­rected the traffic police to launch a helmet campaign in Faisalabad and pursued the bikers to wear helmet while traveling on roads as it would help to protect the life of motorcyclist in case of any road mishap.