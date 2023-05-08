DC orders making water filtration plants functional

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar directed all assistant commissioners on Sunday to take appropriate steps for making functional all water filtration plants in Faisalabad in 15 days. Chairing a meeting here, he said the government was committed to providing all basic needs to masses at their doorsteps. He also appealed to local philanthropists to take responsibility of maintenance of the plants so that people could get maximum benefit in the form of potable drinking water free of cost.
TRAFFIC POLICE LAUNCHES HELMET CAMPAIGN
The City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a helmet campaign in Faisalabad to minimise causalities occurring due to un-helmeted motorcyclists on roads. Spokesman Mehar Asif Naveed said here on Sunday that traffic police collected data from various hospitals and Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122), which revealed that road traffic accident prove fatal for those motorcyclists who travel without wearing helmet. Therefore, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone directed the traffic police to launch a helmet campaign in Faisalabad and pursued the bikers to wear helmet while traveling on roads as it would help to protect the life of motorcyclist in case of any road mishap.