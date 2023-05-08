Demand for abolishing Rs 500 meter rent in gas bills

SIALKOT - Pak­istan Sports Goods Manu­facturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Arshad Latif Butt has demanded aboli­tion of Rs 500 meter rent charges in the gas bills. He said that the monthly rent of gas meter had been increased from Rs 40 to Rs 500, which was a great burden on con­sumers, especially poor segments of society. That means it was mandatory for consumers to pay at least Rs 500 monthly bill even if the consumers use no gas at all, the PSGMEA chairman said. He ap­pealed to the government and the Sui gas authori­ties to revert the monthly rent of meter from Rs 500 to Rs 40 per month again so that poor people could get some relief.