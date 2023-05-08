Development of metropolis top priority, says QWP leader

Peshawar - Provincial leader of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah on Sunday said that development of the metropolis was the first priority of our party.

People have attached all their hopes to the Qaumi Watan Party which was proof of the joining of people belonging to different political parties.

He expressed these views while addressing the joining ceremony organised in the house of Haji Pir Muhammad in PK 81 Rashid Garhi.

On the occasion, Mohib Khan’s family and dozens of people announced joining QWP.

Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah welcomed the newly joined people and put them on party caps.

He said that the Qaumi Watan Party under the leadership of Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao can solve the problems confronted by the public.

He said the past government led by PTI wasted nine years of people and deprived Peshawar of any development. He said that QWP would resolve all the problems faced by people on a priority basis if came into power.