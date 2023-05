SIALKOT - Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Has­san Iqbal has issued orders for security audit of banks and financial institutions across the district. It is a re­sponsibility of the police to complete the standard op­erating procedures (SOPs) of the Home Department with the bank administra­tion regarding security. He was giving instructions to the district police officers under the 24/7 policing system in the light of IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directives.