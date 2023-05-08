Monday, May 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dry weather expected in most plain parts of country

Dry weather expected in most plain parts of country
Web Desk
10:30 AM | May 08, 2023
National

Dry weather is expected in most plain parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta twelve, Gilgit eleven, Murree eight and Muzafarabad fifteen degree centigrade. 

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather and chances of rain with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula while partly cloudy in Jammu, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag nine degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh minus-one, Shopian seven and Baramula eight degree centigrade. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023