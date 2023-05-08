Dry weather expected in most plain parts of country

Dry weather is expected in most plain parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta twelve, Gilgit eleven, Murree eight and Muzafarabad fifteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather and chances of rain with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula while partly cloudy in Jammu, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag nine degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh minus-one, Shopian seven and Baramula eight degree centigrade.