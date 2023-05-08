Earthquake jolts Khuzdar, surroundings

QUETTA - Khuzdar and the surrounding areas were jolted by an earthquake on Sunday, but fortunately, no casu­alties or property damage have been reported so far. The seismological center reported that the earth­quake measured 4.2 on the Richter scale and was recorded at a depth of 20 km. The epicenter was located 117 km west of Khuzdar. The earthquake caused panic among the residents of Khuzdar, who rushed out of their homes in fear. However, no casu­alties have been reported as a result of the quake. The authorities have instructed aid agencies to re­main vigilant and ready to respond to any emergen­cy situation that may arise as a result of the earth­quake. The earthquake has once again highlighted the need for people to be prepared for such natural disasters and to take necessary precautions to mi­nimise the risk of loss of life and property damage.