Monday, May 08, 2023
Efforts afoot to end tribal disputes: Ziaullah Langu

Our Staff Reporter
May 08, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA     -    Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu said that tribal conflicts were creat­ing a divide among tribes of the province. As per tradition of Balochistan government will play its part to eliminate the prevailing conflict between Lehri and Jamot tribes. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he expressed concern over the tribal clashes that took several lives in the recent past.

Mir Ziaullah said “The unrelenting tribal con­flicts will be resolved amicably. The efforts on the part of the government will help establish perma­nent and long-lasting peace in Balochistan.

“Clashes between Lehri and the Jamot tribes are a matter of great concern for the provincial govern­ment,” he said adding that a series of meetings will be started with both sides in this regard in a couple of days so that the issues are resolved amicably.

Our Staff Reporter

