Efforts afoot to promote skills education: Tanveer

LAHORE - Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has stated that in­cumbent government is making all out efforts to provide opportunities to special persons to help them real­ize their desired goals.

He was addressing a ceremony held for distribution of wheelchairs among special students under the Prime Minister’s Electric Wheel­chair Scheme at the Punjab Univer­sity in Lahore. The Minister said that special persons were precious assets to society. He said that the initiative of electric wheelchairs for physically challenged students was launched in 2018, and so far more than 600 such young people had received the chairs from the Higher Education Commission. The minis­ter asked all departments including the educational institutions to build ramps in their buildings to facilitate the special citizens.