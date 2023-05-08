Ending Tribalism

The issue of tribal feuds, though not a new phenomenon in Sindh, came to the limelight after the brutal murder of Dr Ajmal Sawand on April 6. Although many people had been voicing their concerns against tribal disputes before this incident, their voice had been submerged by other issues facing Sindh.

Dr Ajmal Sawand was an assistant professor at IBA University Sukkur and was a PhD holder from France. Before joining the IBA, he was working in France and was well-settled there. As per one of his clips, he sometimes earned thirty thousand Pakistani rupees per hour. However, he left his comfortable life abroad and decided to educate his ‘own people’ in his homeland.

One of his videos doing the rounds on social media said that Dr Ajmal believed that the West had plenty of meritorious professors and competent educators. On the contrary, there’s scarcity of competent professors and true intellectuals in Sindh. So, he made his mind to impart education to the people of Sindh and Pakistan. But little did he know that he would be brutally put to death by few of his countrymen.

Dr Ajmal was not the first person to have fallen victim to tribal killing. Hundreds of thousands of innocent people have lost their lives in this obsolete and rotten system of tribalism. In fact, days after Ajmal’s martyrdom, five people of Domki community had been killed in an intra-tribal dispute in Shikarpur, Sindh.

Tribal disputes are raging in upper Sindh where violence is widespread, and where dacoit culture seems to be at its peak. People are killed in broad daylight over trivial issues. Additionally, bandits not only lure people to their areas and then kidnap them, they also forcefully abduct people from towns and cities and then bring them to their safe havens. They hold them hostages and demand heavy amounts in ransoms. If their families fail to pay the ransom, they torture and sexually abuse the victims. They even bury them alive.

So, how exactly will this system of tribalism come to an end? And when will people become civilized enough to keep their disagreements to just arguments? Before we discuss the potential way out of this mess, we need to take a look at the modus operandi of tribalism.

Tribalism is based on the sense of common identity. People of one tribe take pride in their identity and try to portray themselves as more powerful than the other. In tribalism, a wrong done to one person of a tribe is seen as a crime against the entire tribe. So, for example, if a person belonging to a certain tribe harms a person of another tribe or caste, he and his tribe would be considered an enemy by the entire aggrieved tribe. If the perpetrator becomes absconder and runs away, people of his tribe --- even if they do not share any bond with him, they would be harmed in return. As a result of these principles, many innocent lives are lost.

Coming back to the question of ending tribalism, it may seem pessimistic, but it is true that Sindh is not going to be rid of tribalism in the near future. It’ll take years of dedication, commitment and struggle on the part of every single educated individual living in Sindh. Yet, this should not deter us from making efforts. As a matter of fact, if we wish to put an end to this much-reviled tribalism, we need to act now.

While the complete eradication of the curse of tribalism needs a comprehensive and multi-pronged approach, it cannot be possible without the following essentials. First and foremost, before tribalism is uprooted, the writ of the state and rule of law needs to established, for it is the absence of law that has fueled tribal disputes. This is so, because perpetrators do not fear criminal justice system. Hence, rule of law is a must for the successful elimination of deep-rooted tribalistic sentiments.

The next thing that can help end tribalism is education. Across the province, all children must go to schools, for education is apparently the only weapon in the war against tribal thinking. Closed and dysfunctional schools, which are significant in number, must be made functional and should be run under the supervision of competent teachers. Additionally, raising awareness about harms of tribalism can also help achieve our goal of doing away with it. People entangled in tribalism must be educated about the harmful effects of violence on the basis of tribal associations. They must be shown how beautiful their life would become if they no longer engaged in tribalism.

This all will be redundant if the socio-economic situation of people doesn’t improve. For that, the government needs to work on the uplift and betterment of poor people. If their socio-economic status ameliorates, only then can we talk about the extermination of tribalism. To sum up, tribalism is a curse that needs to be done away with immediately because it has done considerable harm. It has hindered our progress and has inflicted heavinflicted on us in the shape of devouring many innocent lives. Hence, it is high time we put an end to it with the help of establishment of rule of law, education and awareness. We must take action now, otherwise it will be too late.