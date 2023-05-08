Excise police recover 18kg narcotics

Peshawar - Excise police during a crackdown recovered more than 18 kilogram of narcotics in two separate operations, said spokesman of Excise Department on Sunday.

In the first action, the excise police team led by SHO Excise Police Peshawar Region Rasool Rehman Khattak on a tip off, signalled a vehicle (LRV 3710) to stop near Town Police Station.

The driver of the car however, raced the car in a bid to escape.

The police team chased the vehicle and succeeded in arresting the smuggler Tariq. The police team recovered 15kg heroin from the hidden chambers of the vehicle.

In another action, the Excise Police Mardan Region led by SHO Muhammad Riaz recovered 3.6kg hashish and arrest- Petrol pump sealed ed two accused.