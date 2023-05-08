FBR officers seek leave till June as protest against low salary

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is facing a setback as its officers have reportedly sought leaves till June to record their protest against increasing inflation.

As many as 117 FBR officers of Income Tax of grades 17 to 19 have written a letter to the Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Asim Ahmed against a low pay scale.

Due to low pay, we are unable to meet the expenses of coming to office in this skyrocketing inflation era, the letter read.

The possible absence of FBR officers during the crucial budgeting process could have serious implications for the country’s economy. The FBR is responsible for collecting taxes and revenue for the government.

The FBR chairman while talking to a TV channel said he will talk to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the issue of the salary scale of the officers. He further said that the performance allowance of the tax officer is seized from 2015.

Earlier, in a bizarre request, a Federal Bureau of Revenue officer sought permission for corruption in a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the domestic expenses amid soaring inflation.