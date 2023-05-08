FIA offloads passenger at Karachi airport over fake documents

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has offloaded a passenger at Jinnah International Airport Karachi for carrying fake travel documents.

As per details, the passenger named Naveed Ahmed was trying to travel to Greece via flight no TK-709. He was asked to show his documents by the vigilance team upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the passenger had provided false identification under the name Naveed Ahmad, while their true identity was revealed to be Rizwan Ali Awan.

It was found that the culprit had obtained a Pakistani passport and a Greek identity card using an agent and had paid a hefty sum of Rs. 1.5 million for the documents.

The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.

Earlier this month, the Fedral Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing offloaded an Afghan passenger who was traveling to Jeddah on fake passport.

FIA immigration wing conducted a successful operation at Peshawar Airport in which an Afghan passenger identified as Naeem Aryan, was offloaded who was traveling to Jeddah on a Pakistani passport.

According to the initial investigation, the passenger arrived Pakistan from Afghanistan a day before the flight

The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Peshawar for for further investigation.