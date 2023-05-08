Food dept to procure over 30 metric tonne extra wheat in Multan division

MULTAN - The food department has revised its wheat procurement target as it would purchase over 30 metric tons of extra wheat in order to ensure maximum food security stock during the ongoing procurement season.
According to food department official sources, the wheat procurement target set by the provincial government for Multan division was about 6,51,000 metric ton while now it was revised and reached to 6,86,310 metric ton.
The department has purchased 5,09,747 metric ton of wheat so far across the division which is over 74 percent of the total target. While over 97 percent gunny bags distribution process has also been completed. The wheat procurement drive was in full swing at 48 centres across the division for procurement of wheat.
The departmental teams were deployed for monitoring in order to curb the wheat-hoarding, and smuggling mafia. The teams have conducted 341 raids so far and confiscated 10144 metric ton wheat while 19 FIRs also got registered over smuggling and hoarding of wheat, the sources concluded.
44 POWER PILFERERS NABBED IN DAY IN SOUTH PUNJAB
Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 44 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.
MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 60,444 electricity units.
A sum of over Rs1.6 million fine was imposed while applications were sent to police stations concerned for lodging cases against 40 pilferers over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.