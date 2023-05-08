Food dept to procure over 30 metric tonne extra wheat in Multan division

MULTAN - The food department has re­vised its wheat procurement target as it would purchase over 30 metric tons of extra wheat in order to ensure maximum food security stock during the ongo­ing procurement season.

According to food depart­ment official sources, the wheat procurement target set by the provincial government for Multan division was about 6,51,000 metric ton while now it was revised and reached to 6,86,310 metric ton.

The department has pur­chased 5,09,747 metric ton of wheat so far across the divi­sion which is over 74 percent of the total target. While over 97 percent gunny bags distri­bution process has also been completed. The wheat procure­ment drive was in full swing at 48 centres across the division for procurement of wheat.

The departmental teams were deployed for monitoring in order to curb the wheat-hoarding, and smuggling mafia. The teams have conducted 341 raids so far and confiscated 10144 metric ton wheat while 19 FIRs also got registered over smuggling and hoarding of wheat, the sources concluded.

44 POWER PILFERERS NABBED IN DAY IN SOUTH PUNJAB

Multan Electric Power Com­pany (MEPCO) have caught 44 power pilferers during separate operations launched through­out South Punjab in a day, MEP­CO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different plac­es in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 60,444 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs1.6 million fine was imposed while ap­plications were sent to police stations concerned for lodg­ing cases against 40 pilferers over involvement in tamper­ing with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down me­ters, meter dead stop and me­ter screen wash.