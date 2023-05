QUETTA - Former Senator and National Party’s Central Senior Vice President Mir Kabir Ahmad Mohammad Shahi on Sunday called on Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey. The two lead­ers discussed various issues including the country’s politi­cal situation, general elections and matters of mutual inter­est. The JUI leaders and former provincial ministers Maulana Sarwar Nadeem Musa Khel and Haji Ainullah Shams were also present on the occasion.