Monday, May 08, 2023
Four-member gang busted, arms recovered

Agencies
May 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT    -    The district police have busted a gang namely Shamoon gang involved in dacoity and robbery incidents and arrest­ed its four members including the ring leader.

According to a spokesperson, SHO Muradpur police sta­tion Inspector Mian Abdul Razzaq, along with a police team, traced the gang and arrested its members. The police recov­ered six motorcycles, Rs 350,000 in cash, mobile-phones and weapons from the gangsters.

The accused confessed to dozens of robberies in different areas of Kotli Loharan, Headmarala and Muradpur police stations. Police sent the accused behind bars after register­ing separate cases against them.

Agencies

