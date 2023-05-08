Monday, May 08, 2023
Four suspects killed in two encounters in Lahore

Web Desk
12:40 AM | May 08, 2023
National

 Four suspects were killed in alleged police encounters in Lahore on Sunday.

Police officials said two suspects Faizan alias Jagga, who is said to be an extortionist, shooter and a dacoit, and Ali Raza were shot dead in Shahdara Town, adding that the suspects killed in the Manawan encounter have been identified as Shergul and Shaukat.

Besides that two criminals also managed to escape during the encounters, while the bodies of the slain suspects have been shifted to hospital for post-mortem, added officials.

The officials further said the suspects had martyred a policeman Naveed a few days ago.

Tags:

