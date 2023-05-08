Golootlo introduces hotel flash sales in partnership with Ascendant

KARACHI-Golootlo, in partnership with Pakistan’s largest hospitality technology company – Ascendant, has launched a hotel booking platform for its 40 million customers that enables them to conveniently book hotels online through their mobile app.

Golootlo discount platform now offers discounts and rebates on up to 1600+ hotels and guest houses in 50 cities across Pakistan. Golootlo is Pakistan’s leading discount platform which also features amazing deals such as buy one, get one free Zinger deal for all its users. The partnership is set to elevate the travel experience for Golootlo app users by offering the best prices across all hotels in Pakistan, including exclusive discounted deal of the week.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch ceremony, Mr Ahsan Aslam, Managing Director Golootlo said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Ascendant, which shares our commitment to providing excellent value to our customers. This partnership will enable Golootlo users to enjoy hotels and resorts at discounted prices, making their travel experience even more memorable across Pakistan.” CEO of Ascendant, Mr Andre Privateer said: “As the only hospitality tech provider able to offer real time rates and availability at more than 80 percent of Pakistan’s hotels, we serve the tourism sector by making the online booking experience better for the consumer. Through this strategic alliance with Golootlo, their customers can now book and pay with ease through their mobile app. Golootlo is one of the biggest platforms for discount deals in Pakistan and we are committed towards giving them even bigger discounts at national and international hotels.”

Golootlo is Pakistan’s first and largest QR and debit card-based discount app and platform. It enables users to get industry-leading discounts at over 27,000 merchants across 170 cities in Pakistan. With its platform integrated within several of the country’s leading apps and debit cards issued with various top banks, Golootlo has created an expansive ecosystem of over 15 million users. Ascendant is a specialised hospitality technology company revolutionising the tourism landscape in Pakistan by unlocking exceptional value for travel suppliers and customers.