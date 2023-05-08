Govt believes in equality with minorities as per Quaid-e-Azam’s vision: Punjab Governor

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has stated that the government believes in equal treatment with all minorities as per Quaid-e-Azam’s vision. He was talking to a delegation of Minority Chil­dren Leadership, led by Chairman of Pakistan Chris­tian Council International, Senator Kamran Michael in Lahore on Sunday. The Governor said all minority communities enjoy complete economic, political and religious freedom in Pakistan and they are playing an important role for progress of the country.