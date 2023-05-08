Monday, May 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt put country at stake to stay in power: Sheikh Rashid

Govt put country at stake to stay in power: Sheikh Rashid
News Desk
May 08, 2023
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that the gov­ernment had put the whole country at stake just to stay in power. In a tweet, the former federal minister said the coun­try’s political situation has now become grim and quite intri­cate. While hinting towards the state’s terrible economic con­dition, Mr Rashid explained that it’s getting worse as nei­ther the IMF nor the neigh­bouring countries have offered any help. He said the prob­lems being faced by the coun­try would have a magnifying effect on it’s politics as well. Mr Rashid expressed much confi­dence in the possibility of elec­tions. The Supreme Court will be victorious and the govern­ment will have to hold elec­tions in the country, he said. He said rallies held yesterday [Sat­urday] in support of the judi­ciary on Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s call was very successful. Mr Rashid also criticised For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his recent visit to In­dia. A wave of anger has spread against him [Bilawal Bhutto] in Occupied Kashmir after the visit, he added.

Slovakia’s interim government resigns  

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1683434530.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023