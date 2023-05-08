Monday, May 08, 2023
Hailing, rain harm Bajaur orchards, crops

Our Staff Reporter
May 08, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

Bajaur     -    In the Bajaur tribal district on Sunday, crops and orchards were devastated by a hailstorm and heavy rain.

Vegetable and fruit orchards, according to farmers and other locals, were damaged in over 70% of the district’s lands.

A significant amount of rain and hail fell in several areas of the district, including Mamond, Nawagai, Salarzai, Khaar, Barang, and Utmankhel.

Ripe crops and orchards were devastated by the rain and hail, which resulted in significant losses for the farming community.

Javed, a farmer with land in Bartaras, Shamozo, and Khatakot, claimed that the hailstorm and torrential rains had devastated his vegetable farms.

He said that he and other farmers had experienced significant financial losses. He said the government should declare these areas calamity-hit and make an announcement about a relief package to the affected people.

Other farmers requested that a survey be conducted by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Agriculture Department, district administration, and other pertinent departments to ascertain the losses and provide compensation to the affectees.

Our Staff Reporter

