IESCO notifies power suspension programme  

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension program on Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work. According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-11/1, I-11/3, Metro, Sohdran Road Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nogzi, Bajnyal, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chahan , Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF feeders, Jhelum circle, Mandi Bhalwal, F-3 Gul Afshan feeders, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Attock circle, Kala Khan feeder and surrounding areas.’