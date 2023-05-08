Imran Khan says police cracking down on PTI workers

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan Monday claimed police carrying out crackdown on his party workers.

In his tweet, Imran Khan said: “ICT police led by a crooked IG, are cracking down on PTI pol activity when national elections are only few months away. However, when a movement has youth like Afzal Khan, our F10 UC Chairman, as one of our emerging young leaders, then police brutality only strengthens our resolve.”

Earlier, former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan have said that his political party will take to the streets with full force if elections are not held in the country.

He made the announcement while meeting PTI ticket holders from Lahore today. Sources told ARY News that Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the successful rally organised by PTI to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The PTI chief also gave tasks to the ticket holders for expediting the preparations for a massive public movement. Khan said that a large number of participants attended the PTI rally on short notice.