Imran’s bid to disrepute Pak Army, spy agency won’t be tolerated: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday that PTI chairman Im­ran Khan Niazi’s mud­slinging of Pakistan Army and intelligence agency for his petty po­litical goals is highly condemnable and any baseless allegations against this institution would not be allowed.

“Imran Niazi's act of routinely maligning and threatening Paki­stan Army and Intelli­gence Agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condem­nable. His levelling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Na­seer and officers of our In­telligence Agency cannot be allowed and will not be toler­ated,” the prime minister said in his tweet. Later, talking to media in London, PM She­hbaz called former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Chairman Imran Khan a ‘liar and cunning person from head to toe’ and said that his lies are now being exposed in front of the nation. He also said that the narrative made against him by the PTI gov­ernment was entirely based on lies. “An attempt was made to gather evidence against me in New Zealand and oth­er countries, but they failed to prove anything. My victo­ry in the case is the victory of all of Pakistan,” he added. The prime minister said Im­ran Khan used every tactic against him, but he failed.