Imran’s bid to disrepute Pak Army, spy agency won’t be tolerated: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday that PTI chairman Imran Khan Niazi’s mudslinging of Pakistan Army and intelligence agency for his petty political goals is highly condemnable and any baseless allegations against this institution would not be allowed.
“Imran Niazi's act of routinely maligning and threatening Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable. His levelling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of our Intelligence Agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated,” the prime minister said in his tweet. Later, talking to media in London, PM Shehbaz called former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan a ‘liar and cunning person from head to toe’ and said that his lies are now being exposed in front of the nation. He also said that the narrative made against him by the PTI government was entirely based on lies. “An attempt was made to gather evidence against me in New Zealand and other countries, but they failed to prove anything. My victory in the case is the victory of all of Pakistan,” he added. The prime minister said Imran Khan used every tactic against him, but he failed.