Int’l Divine Economics Conference stresses alternative approach to solve social problems

MUZAFFARABAD - The 3rd International Divine Economics Conference has concluded after a thorough discussion on the role of economy, religion, spirituality, ethics, and values. Speakers urged the promotion of Divine Economics as an alternative to the traditional economic system and a solution to social problems. The conference was organised by the Islamic Social Sciences Forum of Hadi Foundation in collaboration with the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), AJK Medical College, and other institutions. Experts from various countries, including the United States, Britain, Chile, Iran, and Malaysia, attended the conference alongwith researchers, economists, philosophers, MPhil and PhDs, faculty members, scholars, and post-graduate students from over two dozen universities of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. During the conference, the Islamic Social Sciences Digital Library was inaugurated, which includes a large number of e-books on topics such as the Quran, Hadith, ethics, divine economics, research journals on Islamic history, biography, logic, philosophy, law, literature, and social sciences. This library is available online for free. Furthermore, the book “Philosophical Thinking and Rational Thinking” by philosopher Dr Kausar Ali was launched, providing guidance on basic philosophical concepts and issues. Dr Ali described the book as a rational attempt to answer metaphysical questions that arise in life and a strong foundation for building an intellectual personality. On the last day of the conference, Professor Dr Faheem Khan, Chairman Rafah University Centre for Islamic Business, was the chief guest, while Dr Fozia Aitzaz, Professor of Physiology, Coordinator, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College, and Chairman, Hadi Foundation, Islamic Social Sciences Forum, Dr Syed Nisar Hussain Hamdani welcomed the participants. Prominent speakers included Ms Farzana Raja, former Federal Minister of the Benazir Income Support Programme, Welfare Scientist, and Author, who discussed Corporate Social Responsibility in the context of Divine Economics through video link.

Other speakers included Dr Nooraliana (online) from Malaysia, Dr Salman Ahmed Sheikh (Karachi), Dr Ziaur Rehman (National Defence University Islamabad), MA Saleem Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer Spark Karachi, Dr Amber Fatima Abidi, Dr Jameel Kazmi Karachi University, Dr Shamaila Manzoor (Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College), Mohsen Bin Iqbal (Germany), Dr Muhammad Fayyaz Qamar (Lahore), and others. The conference organising team consisted of Dr Madiha Riaz (Conference Secretary), Chief Organiser Ali Abdi, Abdul Qadir, Sana Javed, Shujaat Ali Kazmi, Mehrooz Ali Naqvi, Farqan Naqvi, Rafa, Iqra Shaheen, Syed Nabil Kazmi, Alfat Abbas, Samaviya Javed, and Houria Fatima, and was supported by Dr Asharawan and Rafia Ahsan. The researchers and scholars who participated in the conference were awarded certificates.