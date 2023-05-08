Jani Pehlwan beat Asif MochiPehlwan on points to win Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal

LAHORE - Zaman Anwar Jani Pehlwan defeated Asif Mochi Pehlwan on points to clinch the the Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal title here at the Punjab Stadium on Sunday. Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, who was the chief guest on this occasion, awarded mace of Rustam-e-Pakistan and a cheque of Rs One million to Zaman Anwar Jani Pehlwan. The runner-up wrestler Asif Mochi was given a cheque of Rs 500,000 while a cheque of Rs 300,000 was awarded to 3rd position holder Shahzad PocharPehlwan, who defeated Maroof alias Maloo Pehlwan. As many as 25 bouts were competed in the presence of thousands of wrestling fans in Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal which was held under the arrangements of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and with the collaboration of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF). Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, President PWF Ch Mubeen Gujjar, SVP Arshad Sattar, world champion Inam Butt, Bashir Bhola Bhala, Tanveer Shah and others were also present at the grand final. Some wonderful cultural and ‘dhol’ performances were also presented by over 20 artists before the title fight. Thousands of wrestling lovers highly appreciated their melodious performance and cultural dance.