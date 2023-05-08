Monday, May 08, 2023
K-Electric moves NEPRA for licence renewal

K-Electric moves NEPRA for licence renewal
Web Desk
3:28 PM | May 08, 2023
K-Electric (KE) – the city’s sole power distribution company has sought renewal of its licence as it is about to expire after 20 years.

According to details, the twenty-year term of K-Electric’s power distribution license is about to expire, and the company has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the renewal of its distribution licence.

K-Electric has requested NEPRA to renew the distribution licence for another 20 years as the current term is going to expire on July 20.

NEPRA has been requested to extend the licence until July 20, 2043.

K-Electric in its request to the NEPRA has stated that it is serving 3.4 million consumers and the licence renewal is in the interest of consumers and the power industry.

After receiving the request, NEPRA has asked all stakeholders and citizens for their opinion on the matter within 14 days.

