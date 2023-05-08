Karachi: 9464 phones, over 16000 bikes stolen in 4 months

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Monday released a report on street crimes committed in the first four months of 2023 in Karachi.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 186 people lost their lives while resisting robbery bids and other incidents, while several others sustained wounds.

During the first four months of 2023, nearly 19,000 motorcycles were snatched or stolen motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which only 1,069 were recovered.

The CPLC report said, 754 vehicles were also snatched during the said period, while 211 were recovered.

The 9,464 citizens were deprived of their cellphones during the first four months of 2023, out of which only 161 were recovered.

During the said period two incidents of kidnapping for ransom and five incidents of extortion were registered. A single bank dacoity was reported in the first four months of 2023.

Not only the common people were deprived of their valuables in street crimes in Karachi, but police officials and other dignitaries were also targeted.