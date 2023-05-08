Karachi records year’s first Congo virus fatality

KARACHI-The Sindh Health Department has confirmed this year’s first case of the life-threatening Congo virus in Karachi. The patient died during treatment at a private hospital, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to health officials, Muhammad Adil, a 28-year-old resident of Liaquatabad, visited Ziauddin Hospital as an outpatient on Thursday this week.

Qasim Siraj Soomro, the parliamentary secretary on health, told media that the health facility took samples from the patient and sent them to Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), where the laboratory results confirmed that he had contracted the Congo virus.

The Health Department said the deceased was a slaughterer, meat processor, and seller (butcher) by profession. He worked in meat shops in a supermarket located in Liaquatabad. On April 30, the patient developed fever and headache, for which he took paracetamol tablets at home.

On May 2, he developed a very high-grade fever and was taken to Habib Medical Hospital, where he was admitted for one day. The patient then experienced episodes of bleeding from the nose and mucous membranes. His initial investigations for dengue and malaria were negative.

Adil’s condition deteriorated after two days, and he was transferred and admitted to Ziauddin Hospital in North Nazimabad on May 4, where he received intensive care treatment. Despite intensive care, the patient passed away on May 5, the health department spokesperson said. The official said that the history of animal-handling by the patient was positive, as he worked in the meat market. Meat from already slaughtered animals was brought to the market from slaughterhouses mainly located in Bhains Colony area in Malir district.

The official added that the patient did not have any animals at his home, and that he had also not travelled outside Karachi during this period.

This is the first case of Congo virus in the country this year, and medical experts have warned that the virus is very dangerous, as it can cause bleeding at very early stages. While the symptoms of the Congo virus are similar to those of dengue fever, they can quickly become life-threatening.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock, and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding. It has a high fatality rate, and there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for the virus.

The provincial health department has urged citizens to take precautions to avoid contracting the virus, such as wearing protective clothing and using insect repellents when in contact with cattle or other livestock.