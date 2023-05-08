Kiwis end Pakistan’s brief reign as top team in ICC ODI Rankings with consolation win

KARACHI - New Zealand ended Pakistan’s short-lived stay at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings with a 47-run victory in the fifth and final game at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Pakistan, who needed to win the match to retain their number one position, could only manage 252 runs in pursuit of New Zealand’s 300-run target. Iftikhar Ahmed’s career-best unbeaten 94, and Salman Ali Agha’s second fifty of the series, were the only noteworthy performances from the home side.

Pakistan’s chase got off to a poor start, with Shan Masood and captain Babar Azam departing for just 30 runs on the scoreboard. Shan Masood (7) was bowled by Matt Henry, while Babar Azam (1) was caught by Colin McConchie off Henry Shipley in his 100th One-Day International. Muhammad Rizwan (9) was trapped in front of the stumps by Henry Shipley, while Fakhar Zaman (33) failed to convert his start and was dismissed by Rachin Ravindra.

Salman and Iftikhar’s 97-run partnership gave Pakistan’s chase some momentum, but Salman’s dismissal for 57 off 57 deliveries, caught at mid-off while trying to clear it off Henry Shipley, left the hosts at 163-5. Pakistan’s tailenders failed to offer much support to Iftikhar Ahmed, as they were bowled out for 252.

Iftikhar’s innings included eight fours and two sixes off just 72 deliveries. Henry Shipley was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, as he claimed three wickets for 34 in nine overs, while Ravindra also bowled well and picked up three wickets for 65 in his 10 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. Opener Tom Blundell departed early for 15, but Will Young (87) and captain Tom Latham (59) added 73 runs for the third wicket. Mark Chapman (43) and Latham put on 54 runs for the fourth wicket, with the visitors looking set to post a total of around 330.

However, Pakistani bowlers pulled things back, and New Zealand were bowled out for 299 in the last over. Shaheen Afridi bowled extremely well and claimed three wickets for 46, while Usama Mir and Shadab Khan took two wickets each for 53 and 67 runs respectively. Henry Shipley was named player of the match and while Fakhar Zaman was adjudged as man of the series.

Sharing his views, player of the series Fakhar Zaman said: “Look, you are never satisfied in cricket, but I am glad that we won the series, and my contribution helped the side. As a team, we have found some answers to the missing links as you saw how Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed played. Now we should focus on the ICC World Cup 2023.”