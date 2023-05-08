LG by-polls: PPP grabs 98, JI wins 87 UCs in Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is leading with 98 Union Councils (UCs) seats after it grabbed seven seats out of 11 Union Councils in Karachi during local government (LG) by-polls.

According to details, no party in Karachi was able to get a simple majority in Sindh LG polls by-elections held on Sunday.

According to the party position released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the results of Karachi’s 240 UCs out of a total of 246 have been finalized, while the results of six UCs have been withheld by the ECP.

Pakistan People’s Party successfully became the largest party by security 98 UCs, Jamaat-e-Islami secured 87 seats, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remained third with 43 seats in UCs.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz grabbed 7 seats1, JUI-F won three seats in UCs, TLP and independent candidate emerged victorious in two UCs.

According to the results, no party in Karachi has grabbed a simple majority and will need an ally to bring the mayor in the metropolitan.

CEC takes notice

Following the mismanagement in the LG and by-polls in 24 districts of Sindh, the chief election commissioner (CEC) has taken notice and ordered strict action against the responsible.

The spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that CEC ordered action against the untoward incident at UC-119 of Hyderabad in which ballot papers were snatched and polling staffers and voters were tortured.

The spokesperson added that the ECP secretary made a telephonic conversation with the Sindh chief secretary and Inspector General (IG) Sindh and ordered indiscriminate action against the responsible.