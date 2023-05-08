Monday, May 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LHC bins plea seeking restoration of Punjab Assembly, fines petitioner

LHC bins plea seeking restoration of Punjab Assembly, fines petitioner
Web Desk
12:14 PM | May 08, 2023
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday imposed a fine on a petitioner who was seeking restoration of the Punjab Assembly dissolved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) earlier this year.

Declaring the petition inadmissible, Justice Shahid Karim slapped fine of Rs100,000 on petitioner named Sharafat Ali and warned him of doubling the amount if he submits plea for waiving off the penalty.

“Who is the petitioner and what is his connection with the case?” the LHC judge asked at the outset of the hearing. He also raised objections to the petition filed by Mr Ali.

The petitioner’s lawyer said his client was a political worker, adding that he had pleaded the court to invalidate a summary sent by then chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi regarding dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

He argued that former CM’s move to sent the summary was unlawful, adding that the public in the province did not have its representation.

However, Justice Shahid Karim rejected the petition with fine on the citizen for wasting the court time.

PPP emerges as single largest party in LG by-election in Sindh

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023