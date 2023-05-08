LHC summons detailed report on cases registered against Imran Khan

The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to submit a detailed report on all cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by May 10.

A larger bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard a petition filed by the former prime minister seeking orders to stop action on all the 121 cases against him.

The bench directed the provincial government to submit details of cases in which the PTI chief was wanted to the police.

At one point, Justice Najafi remarked that cases should be discharged against Mr Khan if he was innocent, adding that challan must be submitted against him if he was involved in the criminal act.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer said the joint investigation team (JIT) was given access to the PTI chief as they interrogated him in various cases.

When Justice Najafi said if the JIT had submitted its report, the government lawyer said it was yet to be received. At which, the judge remarked that it seemed the government had not taken the court orders seriously.

The public prosecutor then replied that orders will be complied with. Later, the court adjourned the hearing on Imran Khan’s petitions till May 12.