Linking Bilawal’s remarks on G20 meet with threat of violence reckless: FO

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has termed the reports associat­ing Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks on the G20 meet­ing in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with threat to India ‘highly irresponsible and mischievous’.

“Any insinuation, associating the foreign minister’s remarks with a threat of violence, is not only mischievous but highly irre­sponsible. It is an attempt to shift focus from the foreign minister’s key message of con­flict resolution through dia­logue and in accordance with international law and UN Secu­rity Council resolutions,” said the Foreign Office in a state­ment issued here on Sunday.

The Foreign Office statement comes as a clip of FM Bhut­to-Zardari from his recent visit to Goa, India, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Coun­cil of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) went viral on social media.

FO furthered that, “In a num­ber of public pronouncements during his recent visit to India, the foreign minister emphasized the critical importance of rele­vant UN Security Council reso­lutions for a peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Clearly, he based his case on in­ternational law.”

The FO spokesperson further stressed that journalistic norms must be respected while report­ing on sensitive inter-state mat­ters. “A number of Indian media outlets had distorted the state­ment of the foreign minister during his recent visit to India to attend SCO-CFM,” she added.

The ministry of foreign affairs, the spokesperson said, had al­ready articulated Pakistan’s posi­tion on the G-20 Tourism Work­ing Group meeting in IIOJK in its press release on April 11.

“Pakistan had already ex­pressed its strong indignation over India’s decision to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on 22-24 May,” the press release said.