London police probe registration of 3 vehicles in Nawaz’s name

LONDON - The London Police have been investigating the registration of three vehicles in the name of for­mer prime minister Nawaz Sharif by unidentified people with mala fide intention.

The investigation started after Nawaz’s office reported the matter to police saying that three vehicles were registered in his name in March and April. The office expressed concern that someone might be trying to commit crime.

Nawaz’s office alerted the City of London Po­lice and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) when it received a letter at Avenfield flats sent by the DVLA that a vehicle number BF06N­WC had been registered in the name of “Mian Mu­hammad Nawaz Sharif”.

An enforcement officer of DVLA informed Nawaz’s office that it would investigate the matter.

Another vehicle with registration number MM07MUB was registered in April and this was also reported to the DVLA and the police. The DVLA communicated to the Nawaz office on April 6 and on April 11 a penalty charge notice was sent in the name of Nawaz Sharif at Avenfield flats by the Transport for London (TfL) against the third vehicle registered as LY63XDL.

The head of Action Fraud at the City of London Po­lice said that it had received NFRC230305856682 on March 30 and NFRC230405863595 on April 3.

It added: “They have been recorded on our sys­tem as information reports. An information report can be made when fraud has not been committed but has been attempted, or there is suspicion of criminal intent. An information report is also made if somebody is reporting fraud on behalf of a victim or a person is the victim of identity theft.”