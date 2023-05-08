Lynchistan

The menace of mob violence and the weaponization of blasphemy continues unabated as another tragic incident took place in Mardan on Saturday. The incident took place during a PTI rally in Mardan where a man was lynched by a crazed mob over blasphemy accusations. This has now become an almost routine occurrence, and it only illustrates how the state has failed to address this issue while society becomes more bloodthirsty by the day.

According to reports, Nigar Alam, a local cleric, was attacked by hundreds of people attending the rally after he allegedly “passed blasphemous remarks” as the gathering was about to conclude. While the police deputy on duty at the rally attempted to save the man by locking him up in a nearby shop, the mob still broke through the door and attacked him. This incident shows that if a cleric was lynched because his prayer was deemed to be blasphemous, then no one is safe from this regardless of their profile.

It is important to remember that this is not the first time a man has been lynched over blasphemy accusations in Mardan. This is also where 23-year-old Mashal Khan was brutally lynched by student five years ago. What seemed to be an incident that shook the nation’s conscience turned out to be another footnote in the long history of blasphemy related mob violence. Every couple of months, there is an incident which serves as a reminder how the problem is metastasizing by the day, yet all we get in return is hollow rhetoric couched in generic condolences. In February 2022, a middle-aged man was stoned to death by a mob over the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in a remote village of Khanewal district. This killing had come on the heels of an identical incident in Sialkot, where a Sri Lankan engineer was lynched by factory workers on Dec 3, 2021, on blasphemy charges.

The weaponizing of blasphemy has been debated and documented for years. The misuse of blasphemy laws is often described by courts as an unlawful act and the Islamabad High Court had previously suggested to the legislature to amend the existing laws to give equal punishment to those who level false blasphemy accusations. Yet, these incidents continue to increase in their frequency. There is blood on the hands of all state officials—be it parliamentarians, bureaucrats, law enforcement officials, or politicians—who continue to weaponise the issue of blasphemy for their parochial interests. What you reap is what you sow.