Matric examinations begin in Sindh

Section 144 has been enforced around the examination centers as the annual matriculation examinations kicked off across Sindh including Karachi on Monday.

According to details, annual matriculation examinations started across Sindh today، Controller Examinations Habibullah Suhag said that in all the divisions of Sindh, examinations are being conducted in two shifts, while section 144 has been enforced around the examination centers.

Matric examinations are underway in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas. More than 700,000 students from across Sindh are participating in the matriculation examinations.

Chairman Karachi Inter Board Sharaf Ali Shah said 393,264 students are taking part in matric examinations in Karachi، As many as 524 examination centers have been set up in the city including 245 for girls and 279 examination centers for boys.

The use of mobile phones by teachers and students in examination centers is prohibited, while section 144 will be enforced around examination centers.

Security has been tightened inside and outside examination centers to prevent copy culture.