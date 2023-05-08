No one to be allowed to disrepute institutions: Naqvi

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday categorically remarked that they would not allow anyone in Punjab to disrepute or threaten our institutions.

In his message, Mohsin Naqvi underscored that as responsible Pakistani citizens, it was our foremost responsibility to strongly condemn such elements, adding that these elements were in fact benefiting the enemies of Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that he gave an assurance that the law would take its own course and the miscreants would have to be accountable according to law.

Cell set up for promotion matters of govt officials

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that the Punjab government has undertaken an important step with regard to promotional matters of government officials in the province from Grade 01 to Grade 20.

A special cell had been established in the CM Office to resolve departmental affairs and matters relating to the promotion of Punjab government officials.

Mohsin Naqvi appointed Special Secretary Muhammad Ahmad as a Focal Person in this regard.

The government officials in case of any complaint regarding departmental or promotion cases could contact the special cell being established in the CM Office without any hesitation.

Focal Person and Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Ahmad can be contacted on these numbers 042- 99203268 and 0324- 4440226.