No progress without education: Malik Sikandar

QUETTA - Opposition Leader in Balo­chistan Assembly Malik Sikan­der Khan Advocate has said that without education, chal­lenges of the contemporary world cannot be overcome. He expressed these views after the inauguration of the construc­tion of new rooms in Govern­ment High School Kili Kotwal.

Malik Sikandar said that all possible measures will be tak­en to solve the problems faced by educational institutions. Opposition Leader in Balo­chistan Assembly Malik Sikan­der Khan Advocate has said that without education, chal­lenges of the contemporary world cannot be overcome. He expressed these views af­ter the inauguration of the construction of new rooms in Government High School Kili Kotwal. Malik Sikandar said that all possible measures will be taken to solve the problems faced by educational institu­tions. He said that due to the lack of rooms in most of the schools in the constituency, the impact on the education of children is a cause of concern.