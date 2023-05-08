Monday, May 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

No progress without education: Malik Sikandar

Our Staff Reporter
May 08, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Opposition Leader in Balo­chistan Assembly Malik Sikan­der Khan Advocate has said that without education, chal­lenges of the contemporary world cannot be overcome. He expressed these views after the inauguration of the construc­tion of new rooms in Govern­ment High School Kili Kotwal.

Malik Sikandar said that all possible measures will be tak­en to solve the problems faced by educational institutions. Opposition Leader in Balo­chistan Assembly Malik Sikan­der Khan Advocate has said that without education, chal­lenges of the contemporary world cannot be overcome. He expressed these views af­ter the inauguration of the construction of new rooms in Government High School Kili Kotwal. Malik Sikandar said that all possible measures will be taken to solve the problems faced by educational institu­tions. He said that due to the lack of rooms in most of the schools in the constituency, the impact on the education of children is a cause of concern.

Slovakia’s interim government resigns  

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1683434530.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023