One dacoit killed, two arrested during encounter

FAISALABAD - Thikriwala police killed one al­leged dacoit and arrested two others during an encounter near Painsara on Jhang Road.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that four robbers had snatched money and other items from a citizen near BISE Office on Jhang Road late in the night and escaped towards Painsara.

The police received informa­tion about the incident and inter­cepted the fleeing outlaws near Painsara. The suspected criminals opened fire on the police party. The police returned the fire, and in exchange of fire, one dacoit was killed and other two were injured and arrested. However, the fourth alleged dacoit managed to escape from the scene.

SP Iqbal Town Irtiza Kumail and DSP Sadar Waseem Faraz reached the crime scene after being in­formed about the encounter and got shifted the injured outlaws to a hospital in critical condition. The police also shifted body of the dacoit to mortuary of Allied Hos­pital for postmortem.

A special team was also consti­tuted to trace whereabouts of the escapee and arrest him, spokes­man added.

41 BEGGARS DETAINED, SHIFTED TO PANAHGAH

Forty-one beggars were de­tained in different parts of Faisala­bad during the past two days and shifted to shelter home, Panahgah.

A spokesman for the admin­istration said here on Sunday that during a vigorous cam­paign, the anti-beggary squad detained 16 male and 25 fe­male beggars from different parts of Faisalabad city. They were shifted to Panahgah of General Bus Stand, where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, he added.

145 SHOPKEEPERS FINED OVER PROFITEERING

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 168,500 fine on 145 shopkeepers in Faisalabad during the past two days on the charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for the city district government said on Sunday that the magistrates conducted visits to 1,283 sites in various markets, eatery shops, hotels and restau­rants and found these shopkeep­ers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Fine was imposed on them and others were warned to shun profi­teering or get ready for punish­ment, added the spokesperson.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the precincts of Dijkot police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 60-year-old Shaukat Ali, resident of Chak Ji­landar was riding a motorcycle on Sammundri road when he slipped and fell onto the road near Jah­angir Morh. He received serious injuries and died on the spot. The body was handed over to his rela­tives after completing necessary formalities.