One dacoit killed, two arrested during encounter

FAISALABAD - Thikriwala police killed one alleged dacoit and arrested two others during an encounter near Painsara on Jhang Road.
A spokesman said here on Sunday that four robbers had snatched money and other items from a citizen near BISE Office on Jhang Road late in the night and escaped towards Painsara.
The police received information about the incident and intercepted the fleeing outlaws near Painsara. The suspected criminals opened fire on the police party. The police returned the fire, and in exchange of fire, one dacoit was killed and other two were injured and arrested. However, the fourth alleged dacoit managed to escape from the scene.
SP Iqbal Town Irtiza Kumail and DSP Sadar Waseem Faraz reached the crime scene after being informed about the encounter and got shifted the injured outlaws to a hospital in critical condition. The police also shifted body of the dacoit to mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem.
A special team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapee and arrest him, spokesman added.
41 BEGGARS DETAINED, SHIFTED TO PANAHGAH
Forty-one beggars were detained in different parts of Faisalabad during the past two days and shifted to shelter home, Panahgah.
A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad detained 16 male and 25 female beggars from different parts of Faisalabad city. They were shifted to Panahgah of General Bus Stand, where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, he added.
145 SHOPKEEPERS FINED OVER PROFITEERING
The price control magistrates imposed Rs 168,500 fine on 145 shopkeepers in Faisalabad during the past two days on the charge of profiteering and overcharging.
A spokesman for the city district government said on Sunday that the magistrates conducted visits to 1,283 sites in various markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants and found these shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.
Fine was imposed on them and others were warned to shun profiteering or get ready for punishment, added the spokesperson.
MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT
A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the precincts of Dijkot police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 60-year-old Shaukat Ali, resident of Chak Jilandar was riding a motorcycle on Sammundri road when he slipped and fell onto the road near Jahangir Morh. He received serious injuries and died on the spot. The body was handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.