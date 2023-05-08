One killed, 3 injured in road mishap

ATTOCK - One person was killed and three others injured, all of them critical when a speedy loader rickshaw rammed in to a motorcycle on Haji Shah road near China chowk in the limits of Attock Police station on Sunday. Police and rescue 1122 sources said that a speedy rickshaw reck­lessly driven by unknown driver rammed in to a mo­torcycle coming from op­posite direction as result, the motorcyclist identi­fied as 23 years old Abdul Qadeer died on the spot while three persons on board rickshaw were in­jured critically. The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquar­ters Hospital Attock.