Pak, Afghan FMs pledge anti-terrorism coordination

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Afghan counterpart have emphasised the need for enhanced coordination to counter terrorism and deepening bilateral cooperation.
“The foreign ministers reaffirmed their desire to pursue continuous and practical engagement,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.
The FO statement said that the two sides held a candid and in-depth exchange on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity.
They also stressed the importance of removing impediments to trade in order to advance the goal of enhanced regional economic integration and connectivity.
Bilawal said he was pleased to host his Afghan counterpart and held a comprehensive discussion on all areas of mutual importance.
“Pakistan is committed to enhance bilateral relations in a spirit of cooperation, trust and respect,” he said.
Bilawal said he also underscored the importance of frequent leadership-level exchanges to provide further stimulus to bilateral relations.
Earlier in the day, FM Bilawal said it was an honour to host the foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan at the 5th China-Pak-Afghan Trilateral FMs dialogue.
“We held productive discussions on political engagement, counter-terrorism, trade, and connectivity,” he said. “I look forward to constructive engagement under a trilateral process between our three countries.”