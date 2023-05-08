Monday, May 08, 2023
Pak, Afghan FMs pledge anti-terrorism coordination

Monitoring Desk
May 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Af­ghan counterpart have em­phasised the need for en­hanced coordination to counter terrorism and deepening bilat­eral cooperation.

“The foreign ministers reaf­firmed their desire to pursue continuous and practical en­gagement,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The FO statement said that the two sides held a candid and in-depth exchange on key is­sues of mutual concern, includ­ing peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity.

They also stressed the im­portance of removing impedi­ments to trade in order to ad­vance the goal of enhanced regional economic integration and connectivity.

Bilawal said he was pleased to host his Afghan counterpart and held a comprehensive dis­cussion on all areas of mutual importance.

“Pakistan is committed to en­hance bilateral relations in a spirit of cooperation, trust and respect,” he said.

Bilawal said he also under­scored the importance of fre­quent leadership-level exchang­es to provide further stimulus to bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day, FM Bila­wal said it was an honour to host the foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan at the 5th China-Pak-Afghan Trilat­eral FMs dialogue.

“We held productive discus­sions on political engagement, counter-terrorism, trade, and connectivity,” he said. “I look for­ward to constructive engage­ment under a trilateral process between our three countries.”

Monitoring Desk

