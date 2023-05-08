Pakistan, China renew pledge to strengthen strategic friendship

Chinese, Afghan foreign ministers separately call on Army Chief Gen Asim Minir n Islamabad, Kabul agree to work closely to promote regional stability, prosperity.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China on Sunday reiterated their resolve to fur­ther strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between the two nations.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, met with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang at his office here on Sunday. Ac­cording to the ISPR, both the sides discussed matters of mu­tual interest including region­al security and defence coop­eration. During the meeting, the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to China-Pakistan strategic relationship. He also pledged full support for Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a vital component of China’s Belt-and-Road-Initiative (BRI). He also appreciated China’s unwavering support for Pakistan on region­al and international issues.

Foreign Minister Qin Gang un­derscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relation­ship between the brotherly na­tions and expressed his satisfac­tion over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating Chi­na’s commitment to its timely completion. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in maintain­ing regional peace and stability, especially the support of Paki­stan Armed Forces for provision of security to Chinese Nationals and projects in Pakistan.

The two dignitaries also dis­cussed the evolving security sit­uation in the region. The Army Chief acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effec­tively counter common security challenges.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with both sides reiterating their resolve to fur­ther strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

Earlier, Acting Afghan Min­ister for Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir.

During the meeting, they dis­cussed areas of mutual interest.

According to the ISPR, the COAS and Afghan dignitary discussed issues of mutual in­terest including aspects relat­ed to regional security, border management, and forming bi­lateral security mechanism for improvement in the current se­curity environment.

The Army Chief stressed the need for enhanced coopera­tion between the two brotherly neighbours to effectively tackle the common challenges of ter­rorism and extremism.

He reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Muttaqi ap­preciated Pakistan’s tradition­al support for the people of Af­ghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Paki­stan continues to play in facil­itating peace and development in Afghanistan.

He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity.

Both the sides agreed on the importance of maintaining reg­ular contacts to strengthen bi­lateral ties and address issues of common concern. The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commit­ment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, ac­cording to the ISPR.