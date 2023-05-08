Pakistan, China renew pledge to strengthen strategic friendship

Chinese, Afghan foreign ministers separately call on Army Chief Gen Asim Minir n Islamabad, Kabul agree to work closely to promote regional stability, prosperity.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China on Sunday reiterated their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between the two nations.
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, met with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang at his office here on Sunday. According to the ISPR, both the sides discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security and defence cooperation. During the meeting, the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to China-Pakistan strategic relationship. He also pledged full support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a vital component of China’s Belt-and-Road-Initiative (BRI). He also appreciated China’s unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues.
Foreign Minister Qin Gang underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of Pakistan Armed Forces for provision of security to Chinese Nationals and projects in Pakistan.
The two dignitaries also discussed the evolving security situation in the region. The Army Chief acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges.
The meeting concluded on a positive note with both sides reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.
Earlier, Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir.
During the meeting, they discussed areas of mutual interest.
According to the ISPR, the COAS and Afghan dignitary discussed issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and forming bilateral security mechanism for improvement in the current security environment.
The Army Chief stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism.
He reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest.
Foreign Minister Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan.
He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity.
Both the sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern. The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, according to the ISPR.