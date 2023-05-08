Pakistan, China unanimous to work for peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan and China are unanimous to work for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan in the interest of Afghan people.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said the 5th Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue held in Islamabad on Saturday underscored the unwavering consensus of Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister said unlocking economic potential of the region remains contingent on restoration of regional peace and stability.

He said investing in peace and stability through a collective and sustained focus will ensure win-win outcomes, including the success of initiatives aimed at greater regional connectivity and socio-economic progress.