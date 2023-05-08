Monday, May 08, 2023
Pakistan Customs foils bid to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan

Web Desk
10:43 AM | May 08, 2023
National

Pakistan Customs authorities foiled a bid to smuggle a huge cache of arms from Afghanistan at the Torkham border.

The action was taken on the intelligence report that a huge cache of Russian and Turkiye-made arms was being smuggled to Pakistan from Afghanistan in a container carrying coal.

Pakistan Customs authorities stopped the container at Torkham Border and during the search found weapons in large quantity concealed in the vehicle.

The Afghan driver of the container has been arrested and handed over to the local police for further action. The weapons and explosives were to be used to disturb law and order situation in Pakistan, the official said.

In a separate development, security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during the Chaman intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that an IBO was carried out in general area Rehman Kahul, Chaman to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists linked with recent terrorist incidents including planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chaman and surrounding areas.

