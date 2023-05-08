Pakistan, Scotland to hold investment conference: PM

PM, First Minister of Scotland agree to strengthen ties in diverse areas n Pakistan, China to work for peaceful, stable Afghanistan n Shehbaz claims Saqib Nisar was an agent of Imran Khan n Nawaz Sharif disqualified on basis of false, baseless allegations n Nawaz, Shehbaz speak with one voice on election date.

LONDON - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan and Scotland will hold a conference to attract in­vestment in the fields of trade, edu­cation, technical training and renew­able sources of energy.

After meeting with First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf here, he told media that he had constructive talks with the First Minister who was a young man infused with passion and energy. He said Pakistan enjoyed good relations with Britain and Scot­land. He said Scotland had expertise in the areas of solar, wind and hydro energy and Pakistan would like to take benefit from it.

The prime minister mentioned that 80,000-strong Pakistani diaspo­ra was playing an important part in economy of Scotland and their con­tribution will further strengthen ties between the two nations.

Shehbaz said the people of Paki­stan emerged successful when the National Crime Agency of the Unit­ed Kingdom gave him a clean chit af­ter two years of investigation in dif­ferent countries including Dubai and Switzerland in a false case instigated by Imran Niazi. Imran Niazi wasted Pakistan’s money, time and energy and used all tactics to malign Pakistan by initiat­ing false cases against his oppo­nents, he said adding lies of Im­ran were being exposed as he was a liar and cheat.

Later in a tweet, the prime min­ister said he and the First Minis­ter shared the enthusiasm to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Scotland in various fields, particularly education.

“Thank you First Minister HumzaYousaf. I was extreme­ly delighted to meet you. Hap­py that we share enthusiasm to strengthen cooperation be­tween Pakistan and Scotland in various fields, particular­ly education. We are proud of your stellar success as a politi­cal leader of Pakistani-Scottish origin. My best wishes for your successful future,” he tweeted.

Felicitating the First Minister on his election to this import­ant position, the Prime Minister observed that Mr Yousaf’s elec­tion underscored the important and positive contribution of the British Pakistani community to the progress and development of Scotland and across the UK.

He wished him success in the discharge of his responsibilities.

The two leaders agreed to fur­ther strengthen historic ties be­tween Pakistan and Scotland, including in the domains of trade, investment, education, water management, wind & so­lar technology and people to people links.

The two sides agreed to work collaboratively to promote joint ventures in education, skills de­velopment and renewables.

They also explored ways to leverage the Scottish Pakistani entrepreneurs to promote in­vestment in Pakistan. They also agreed to work collabora­tively to address the challenge of climate change. The Prime Minister further thanked the Scottish government for its generous contribution to floods relief last year.

The Prime Minister extend­ed a cordial invitation to Mr. Yousaf to visit Pakistan, which he happily accepted. Mr. Yousaf leads the Scottish National Par­ty, and was elected in March by the Scottish Parliament to head the Scottish government. He is the first British national of Pa­kistani heritage to hold the cov­eted position.

Meanwhile talking to media in London, Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was dis­qualified on the basis of false and baseless allegations and Imran Niazi was imposed on the country in 2018 through a conspiracy.

He said an incompetent per­son Imran Niazi severely dam­aged the economy and the country and Pakistan was put in danger while removing Nawaz Sharif from the political scene.

He said Saqib Nisar led the campaign to get Nawaz Sharif disqualified on the basis of false and baseless allegations.

Saqib Nisar was using the power of suo moto not in the public interest but to make Im­ran Niazi successful, he said adding Saqib Nisar was work­ing not as chief justice of Paki­stan but as an agent of Imran Niazi and his sole aim was to defeat Nawaz Sharif and secure win for Imran.

Shehbaz said the audio leaks had unmasked all the charac­ters who were part of the con­spiracy. After surfacing of the audio leak of Saqib Nisar, there was no doubt that there was a conspiracy and collusion to bring Imran Niazi to power by any means. He said the Nation­al Assembly had taken up the issue of audio leak for a probe against Saqib Nisar and his son.

The prime minister said elec­tions of National Assembly and provincial assemblies should be held on the same day accord­ing to the constitution. “It is not possible to hold elections in provinces on different dates as it will affect electoral results.”

The Parliament’s right to leg­islate cannot be taken away as it was the constitutional and legal right of the legislative body, he added.

Separately, using his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Sunday said the 5th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue held in Islamabad on Saturday underscored the un­wavering consensus of Paki­stan and China to work for a peaceful, stable and prosper­ous Afghanistan in the interest of Afghan people.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said, “Un­locking economic potential of the region remains contingent on restoration of regional peace and stability. Investing in peace & stability through a collective & sustained focus will ensure win-win outcomes, including the success of initiatives aimed at greater regional connectivity & socio-economic progress.”

In a meeting in London, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif stick to the PDM-led government’s resolve to hold elections on time.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the two as Mr Shehbaz called on his el­der brother Mr Nawaz. Sources said Mr Nawaz instructed the PM to mobilise the party and to preserve the parliament’s su­premacy. “Former premier also instructed him to improve the country’s economic outlook,” sources added.

The meeting also underscored exchange of thoughts on Mr Nawaz’s return to the country and organising the party. Earli­er, talking to the media, Mr She­hbaz said holding election in Punjab on May 14 was akin to conspiring against the country.

He said everyone should note that the impression created about Punjab over the last year had now been vanished. “Punjab is not a big brother but all prov­inces are equal,” he added.