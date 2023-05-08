Monday, May 08, 2023
Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

1:14 PM | May 08, 2023
The Pakistani peacekeepers serving at the United Nations stabilization mission in Congo are providing relief to the flood-affected people in the country’s Kalehe territory.

According to a report received in New York, landslides, triggered by flash floods in the region, have caused significant human losses and infrastructure damages, creating an acute situation for the people.

The report said the Pakistani contingents of UN Southern peacekeepers  remain in the forefront to provide life-saving drugs and other relief materials to the authorities in the affected areas.

