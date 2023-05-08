Parliament will summon judges who sentenced Nawaz, says Khawaja Asif

LONDON - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the senior judiciary should be held accountable for alleged ille­gal and unconstitutional steps taken during the past 75 years, triggering the tussle between the government and the judiciary.

The ‘tug of war’ between these two pillars of the state began last month when the Supreme Court declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly till October 8 as unconstitutional and fixed May 14 as the date for general elections in the province.

Talking to journalists in London on Sunday, the defence minister said: “All the unconstitutional and illegal actions taken in the past 75 years, especially by the judiciary, should be held accountable.”

He made the remarks while re­sponding to a question about justice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif — who has been living in London in self-imposed exile on medical grounds since November 2019.

The three-time prime minister had stepped down after being dis­qualified from holding public office by the apex court in a landmark de­cision on the Panama Papers case in July 2017. A five-member bench — headed by then-chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Ni­sar — had unanimously disqual­ified Nawaz Sharif for failing to disclose his non-withdrawn re­ceivables constituting assets from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nom­ination papers for the 2013 gener­al election, stating that this meant he was not ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’, as per the Constitution.

To a question about his hard-hit­ting May 2 speech in the National As­sembly, the minister said that it was his duty to defend the parliament.

“The best solution to the crisis is that all the institutions should work within the ambit of the Con­stitution,” he added.

Those judges who sentenced Nawaz would be called into the parliament’s dock, reiterated the minister.