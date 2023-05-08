Parvez Elahi claims Imran Khan promised to give him Punjab CM’s post

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Presi­dent Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has claimed that party Chairman Imran Khan had promised to give him the chief minister’s post once again if his party wins the election in the prov­ince, reported a private TV channel.

Elahi, the former chief minister of Punjab, revealed during an interview that he had given a signed document to Khan about the Punjab Assem­bly’s dissolution, asking the former prime minister to decide the date of the move. “I gave him [Khan] in writ­ing a signed document on dissolving Punjab Assembly and also attached my identity card with it and told him to write the date of dissolution of the assembly himself. We respect him and he also respects us and offered me to become the central president of the party and promised me that Moonis Elahi or I will be the next chief minis­ter if the party wins,” he stated.

Elahi also claimed that his party respected the real establishment, which he said was the backbone of the country, and still had “ideal re­lations” with it. “But today there are some intruders in it, so we cannot be with them. We have no harmony with them, so all efforts of talks are mean­ingless and we are not even sorry for what they are doing,” he added.

Answering a question about the police and Anti-Corruption Establish­ment raid at his house last week, the PTI leader said the same people who were after Imran Khan, were behind this action. He further stated that he didn’t want to name anyone because everyone knew who they were. “They were not undiscovered. I pray to pro­tect Pakistan from their evil. They are the real terrorists,” he said. Elahi, with­out naming anyone, claimed that he was pressured not to join the PTI. He said that he had told them that it was not their job to ask people to join or leave any political parties.

‘KHAN DOES NOT WANT A FIGHT AT ALL’

The former chief minister said that Khan does not want a fight with estab­lishment at all. He said PTI chief’s “fight was with Bajwa Sahib” and now he had gone away, new people had come.