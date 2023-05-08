Monday, May 08, 2023
Parvez Elahi reaffirms pledge to back Imran Khan

Parvez Elahi reaffirms pledge to back Imran Khan
7:08 PM | May 08, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Monday called on PTI chief Imran Khan at Zaman Park. 

Mr Elahi, accompanied by his son Rasikh Elahi, resolved to accompany Mr Khan for his call for upcoming protests ahead of the Supreme Court’s deadline for holding an election in Punjab on May 14. Apart from that, the meeting also underscored the exchange of thoughts on the ongoing political situation and vindictive activities against Mr Elahi and his family.

Both leaders condemned the Punjab caretaker government for ruling the province after 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly and stressed expressing solidarity with the SC and CJP.

Earlier, Mr Khan had announced rallies across Pakistan until May 14 and had resolved to do so until elections were held.

A few days ago, the Punjab police and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team had raided Mr Elahi's residence in Lahore, but after six-hour long operation, failed to apprehend the former chief minister.

The action drew strong criticism from the PTI which had been voicing concern against the arrest of its workers and leaders. The police action came to a halt when Punjab ACE Director General Sohail Zafar Chattha left the scene along with the police contingent.

