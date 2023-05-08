A few great minds are enough to endow humanity with monstrous power, but a few great hearts are not enough to make us worthy of using it.

–Jean Rostand

The city of Mohenjo Daro was part of the Indus Valley Civilisation. It was a well-planned street grid that had an elaborate drainage system. The remains of the city led everyone to believe that it was occupied by greatly skilled individuals, amongst whom were countless urban planners which created a structure unlike any of its time. Furthermore, the remains show that people in history had an understanding of how to control water and make the best use of it. The ruins gave a lot of information about the way our ancestors lived but what has not been deciphered yet is how the civilisation declined. Some suggest that the Indus river changed its course and the agricultural economy struggled, leading to the abandonment of the city. However, there are others who claim that a flood destroyed the city but there is evidence that it was not abandoned completely. Another common theory is that the Aryan invasion incited a massacre of the people of the civilisation, leading to its immediate decline.